AMHERST — New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility's Fourth Annual Sustainability Slam was an opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to share their efforts to improve communities, workplaces, and the environment in the Granite State. The event, held at LaBelle Winery and based on the Just One Thing Campaign, highlighted accessible and innovative ways that local companies and organizations make positive impacts through doing Just One Thing.
Genuine Local of Meredith was one of this year's 16 presenting finalists, chosen by an independent panel of judges based on the impact and scalability of their sustainability stories. Each finalist had a 90-second time slot to tell their story. The audience voted live with electronic polling on the most compelling winners in each area of impact, community, workplace, environment, and nonprofit, among large and small organizations. In the Community-Small Company category, Genuine Local of Meredith won for their work with local farmers, turning local fruits and vegetables into over 54,000 individual servings to date.
Pete DiGeronimo, strategic partnerships manager of 36creative, said, "The Slam showcased stories on impact and brought together community members in a way that was inspirational and fun, all delivered in an unexpected and very different way. The Slam was an experience."
New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility is dedicated to promoting and amplifying the work of businesses and nonprofits to make a positive difference and welcomes story submissions to its Just One Thing Campaign by visiting nhbsr.org/JOT.
2018 Sustainability Slam Winners:
COMMUNITY
Large company: Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs
Small company: Genuine Local
ENVIRONMENT
Large company: Hanover Co-op Food Stores
Small company: NEMO Equipment
WORKPLACE
Large company: MegaFood
Small company: W.S. Badger
NONPROFIT
Large organization: Goodwill of Northern New England
Small organization: Girls at Work
For more information about Genuine Local, visit www.genuinelocal.org, or call Gavin or Mary Macdonald at 603-279-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.