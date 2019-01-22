LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center announced that Nancy Gallagher, who serves as the prescriber for the neurocognitive team, has attained her doctoral of nursing from the University of New Hampshire.
Gallagher graduated from University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 1993 with a bachelor of science degree in Nursing. After graduation, she began her nursing career at a large medical center in Denver, Colorado, on a medical surgical unit. After returning to New England, Gallagher continued her nursing career in a variety of settings, including in intensive care and surgical vascular units, psychiatric nursing and home care. Gallagher completed a master's degree in Nursing with a Cognate in Education from University of New Hampshire in 2005. At that time, she began her role on the nursing faculty at Rivier University while continuing to work in the acute care setting. Gallagher completed a post-master’s certificate from the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program at Rivier University. In 2015, she successfully attained Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Lifespan Certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
She began practicing at Lakes Region Mental Health Center in Laconia while continuing her education and received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in December.
In addition to her current role at Lakes Region Mental Health, she is a faculty member and track leader for the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Program at Rivier University.
When not working, Gallagher enjoys all of the activities that the Lakes Region has to offer. She enjoys spending time at the lake, golfing and skiing. She is married and has two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.