FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently honored 14 employees for attaining service milestones at its annual Employee Recognition Night. Collectively, these individuals have 215 years of service with the bank.

5 years: Andrea Bardsley, compliance specialist; Kimberly Bliss, commercial credit analyst II; Holly Schilling, personal banker I; Renee Baldini, executive assistant and CRA officer; Amy Rankins, VP and human resources officer; William Valley, senior facilities assistant

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.