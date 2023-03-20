Left to right: Dan Belville, bank systems specialist; Sandra Boyce, personal banker III and retail trainer; proudly show their 2022 Vision Awards alongside FSB President & COO Brian Bozak at the bank’s recent Employee Recognition Night. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
Erik Steuer, personal banker III, is all smiles about being named a Vision Award recipient. (Courtesy photo)
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently honored 14 employees for attaining service milestones at its annual Employee Recognition Night. Collectively, these individuals have 215 years of service with the bank.
5 years: Andrea Bardsley, compliance specialist; Kimberly Bliss, commercial credit analyst II; Holly Schilling, personal banker I; Renee Baldini, executive assistant and CRA officer; Amy Rankins, VP and human resources officer; William Valley, senior facilities assistant
30 years: Joseph Thornton, EVP, chief administrative officer
35 years: Mary Kay Haines, personal banker; Pamela Hannan, VP, insurance and brokerage services
“It’s an honor to recognize these individuals for their dedication and service to the bank,” commented Brian Bozak, president and COO, “It’s a privilege to work with these great people with such long tenures. I am proud of their dedication and unwavering commitment to serving our customers and communities.”
Also at the event, the bank honored three employees with a 2022 Vision Award, presented each year to individuals who exceed the expectations of their customers and co-workers by embodying the bank’s vision.
Erik Steuer was honored with an award for making incredible strides in his ability to connect and build relationships with customers. His strong desire to do what’s right for the customers is exhibited in all his interactions. Further, Erik is a task-oriented individual who consistently helps keep the Tilton office operationally running.
Sandra Boyce was nominated for a Vision Award for her dedication to ensuring her teammates are supported and her customers are provided with an exceptional experience. She has served as a mentor to our staff, both in helping them learn and advance their own skillsets, in addition to training new employees. Sandy is always willing to assist with staffing challenges at other offices and in our customer contact center, even adjusting her schedule at a moment’s notice.
