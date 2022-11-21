FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Nancy Watson to AVP, branch manager - Boscawen, Jon Cayton to AVP, branch manager - Franklin, and Shelbie Swanson to branch manager - Gilford. In their respective roles, they will be responsible for executing strategies to achieve branch goals as part of the bank’s strategic plan. They will also provide coaching to their team to assure proper utilization of sales techniques, as well as ensure compliance with the bank’s policies, procedures and industry regulatory requirements.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment for Nancy, Jon and Shelbie, and I am happy to see the valuable contributions they have made within our retail group,” commented Julie Buker, VP, retail banking and branch administration officer. “Their dedication and commitment to the bank and service to our customers is truly appreciated. I look forward to seeing them advance further within their roles.”

