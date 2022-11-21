FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Nancy Watson to AVP, branch manager - Boscawen, Jon Cayton to AVP, branch manager - Franklin, and Shelbie Swanson to branch manager - Gilford. In their respective roles, they will be responsible for executing strategies to achieve branch goals as part of the bank’s strategic plan. They will also provide coaching to their team to assure proper utilization of sales techniques, as well as ensure compliance with the bank’s policies, procedures and industry regulatory requirements.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment for Nancy, Jon and Shelbie, and I am happy to see the valuable contributions they have made within our retail group,” commented Julie Buker, VP, retail banking and branch administration officer. “Their dedication and commitment to the bank and service to our customers is truly appreciated. I look forward to seeing them advance further within their roles.”
Watson joined the bank in 1985 as a teller at the Bristol office, then transitioned into the loan operations department as a loan processor. In 2009, she was appointed branch manager of the bank’s former New Hampton office and later moved to the Boscawen office. She is actively involved in the community as a member of the Rotary Club of Concord, and volunteers her time to prepare and serve meals at the Open Door Kitchen in Penacook. She resides in Bristol with her husband.
Cayton began his career with FSB in 2018 as branch manager of the main office in downtown Franklin. He assumed oversight of the customer contact center earlier in the year. He has over 37 years of experience in the areas of branch management, coaching and training, business development, compliance, and residential loan processing. A resident of Manchester, Cayton is a former ambassador of the Souhegan Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Swanson started with the bank in 2018 as a personal banker at the Gilford office and was later elevated to personal banker II, then personal banker III and retail trainer. She holds an associate of arts degree in liberal arts from Lakes Region Community College. Swanson resides in Laconia with her son with whom she enjoys spending time.
