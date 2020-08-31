PLYMOUTH — The Center for Women & Enterprise and Grafton Regional Development Corporation are offering a 10-week business planning course to the Grafton County community at no cost, thanks to a grant from The Clowes Fund.
The free course starts Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m., and is targeted to those who are exploring a new business venture and entrepreneurs in the early stage of business. Owners of existing businesses who launched without a plan will also benefit from this course.
Participants will explore and assess the financial and market viability of their business concept, especially in light of the current economic climate. They will identify target customers and learn how to effectively market to those customers. Options for start-up funding and ongoing costs will be explored. A natural outcome of the course is growing a network of fellow entrepreneurs.
“Between our two organizations, New Hampshire entrepreneurs at all stages of the business cycle can access the support they need to help their business succeed,” said CWE Director Chandra Reber.
The course is free, and registration is required as space. To register, visit graftoncounty10weekbizplan.eventbrite.com.
For more information about the course, contact Madeline Brumberg at 603-318-7580 or mbrumberg@cweonline.org, or Britta Hallberg at 603-536-2011 or hallbergb@graftonrdc.org.
