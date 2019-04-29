FRANKLIN — The Center for Medicare and Medicaid services sends a team of state surveyors to every home health and hospice agency in the country every three years. The results are released on www.medicare.gov/homehealthcompare or www.medicare.gov/hospicecompare.
On April 2 Franklin VNA & Hospice had their hospice survey. The survey was the first for Hospice Administrator Elaine Cartier and Executive Director Tabitha Dowd.
Franklin VNA & Hospice received a deficiency-free survey, a mark of excellent care with attention to detail, patient safety, and satisfaction.
"The surveyors were simply wonderful," said Cartier. "They were charming to work with. Their goal is to assure Franklin Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice is meeting all standards of care which is what each agency aspires to. It was my pleasure to work with the team and show them the totality of our program. The surveyors also went on home visits with our nursing staff to see the care as it happens. Staff and patients remarked on the pleasant experience meeting the team of surveyors."
Dowd noted, "Patient and family safety and satisfaction is paramount of the services that we provide here. We are caring for patients and their families during some of their most vulnerable times as human being; it is both an honor and a privilege to be allowed to serve our community in this way. I could not be more proud of all of our hospice staff and volunteers for the extraordinary work they do every day, and I'm so pleased that CMS has chosen to recognize us with survey results that bear this out for all to see."
For more information, call 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.