FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank promotes five employees to include Joseph Thornton, Julie Buker, Sue Paradis, Amy Rankins and Annette Slipp.
Joseph Thornton was elevated to a newly created position of SVP, chief administrative officer; Julie Buker advanced to VP, retail banking & branch administration officer; Sue Paradis was promoted to VP, BSA, risk management, security & information security officer; Amy Rankins was elevated to AVP, human resources officer; and Annette Slipp advanced to AVP, credit manager.
“I am very pleased to recognize these individuals for their unwavering support and dedication to the bank, our customers and our communities. They exemplify the spirit of community banking and lead by example each and every day,” commented Ron Magoon, president & CEO. “We applaud them for their contributions to the bank and wish them continued success in their expanded roles.”
Thornton joined FSB in 1992 as a teller supervisor, then later advanced into several key positions in retail and human resources where he most recently served in the role of SVP, retail banking & branch administration officer. In his new position, Thornton will assume oversight of administrative operations for retail, business development, deposit operations, compliance, and facilities. Thornton holds a BS in business administration from Southern NH University based in Manchester.
Buker began her tenure with FSB in 2010 as a branch manager, then was promoted to customer contact center manager and most recently to VP, branch operations officer. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College. In addition, she has a BA in graphic design from Plymouth State University of Plymouth.
Paradis started with FSB in 2014 in the IT area. She later transitioned into the risk management area where she was elevated to AVP, BSA, risk management, security & information security officer. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and received her BSA certification from the Independent Community Bankers Association in 2018.
Rankins joined FSB in 2017 as an executive/HR assistant, then was promoted to human resources officer. She has an MBA in human resources management from Southern NH University and is a certified professional in human resources from the HR Certification Institute.
Slipp started with the bank in 2019 as credit manager. She has seven years of prior banking experience and over 25 years of experience in credit servicing and management. In addition, she attended Plymouth State University and Granite State College.
Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.