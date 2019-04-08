FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank will host a 150th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 29 in downtown Franklin. The event will begin with the FSB 150 5K run and walk, in partnership with Millennium Running; a market day featuring local artisans, food and activities for all ages; followed by live performances by three local artists at Odell Park in the evening.
The market day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Central Street. A portion of the road will be closed to accommodate both vendors and visitors. The planning committee is still accepting applications from local artisans and food vendors. The fee is $25 for nonprofits or FSB customers, and $30 for non-customers. Vendor applications are available by visiting www.fsbnh.bank/150th, or contacting Dawn Beers at 603-934-8358 or dawn.beers@fsbnh.bank.
Other activities planned for the day include face painting and glitter tattoos by Our Creative Imaginings; balloons, juggling and magic by Mr. Rod; a human knocker bubble ball; and the Highland Mountain Bike Park interactive ride zone.
The festivities will conclude with live performances by the Uncle Steve Band, Tyler Road Band and the Eric Grant Band at Odell Park. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.fsbnh.bank/150.
All proceeds raised from FSB’s 150th anniversary celebration will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area in Franklin.
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
