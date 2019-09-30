FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has become a sponsor of the Wings in Winter Gala, a benefit for Franklin VNA & Hospice.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at La Piece, an event venue in Tilton. Guests will enjoy dinner and dancing, with an opportunity to play a few games and to bid on items at a silent auction. Items include rights to name an ice cream flavor for the summer of 2020 at Jordan’s Ice Creamery, and a pair of box seats to a weekend Boston Red Sox game, just seven rows behind the dugout.
All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will help to further the work of Franklin VNA & Hospice in the 14 towns it serves.
Tickets are on sale now. Early birds who buy before Oct. 31 will get $25 worth of tickets to use at the event, plus they are entered into a raffle for a free ticket to next year’s Wings in Winter Gala. Those who buy a table of eight seats will get $25 worth of tickets for each of the eight seats, along with two bottles of wine for the table and 10 entries into the raffle for the free tickets to the 2020 Wings in Winter Gala.
“When Franklin Savings Bank came on as our Appetizer Sponsor, they made a statement of support for excellence in local healthcare,” said Tabitha Dowd, executive director of the agency. “Their donation will quite literally change these people’s lives.”
Dowd notes that other sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses or individuals.
Individual tickets are available through the Franklin VNA & Hospice website. Those interested in sponsorships may contact the agency directly.
For more information, call 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.