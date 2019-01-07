FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank raised over $15,600 for its Granite United Way Pacesetter Campaign. From this total, the bank provided a dollar for dollar matching contribution of over $7,800. As a Pacesetter organization, the bank’s annual fundraising campaign takes place prior to the official launch of Granite United Way’s general campaign in the fall.
“I am truly proud of the amount we were able to raise for our annual Pacesetter campaign for Granite United Way,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer. “Similar to last year, our Board approved a dollar for dollar match from employee contributions to our campaign. This is just another example of our commitment to supporting the communities we serve, so we are able to continue to fill the gaps where assistance is needed for critical services.”
The funds raised for Granite United Way will be used to support three community impact areas, including education, income and health across New Hampshire.
For more information about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.