FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank promoted Carol B. Laro to senior vice president, human resources officer, and Deborah J. Clapp to vice president, senior credit analyst.
Laro joined FSB in 1979 in the bank’s bookkeeping department, working in operations and branch management before her promotion to vice president, human resources officer in 1990. She has a B.S. in business from Colby-Sawyer College, and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking. In addition, she serves on the human resources committee for the New Hampshire Bankers Association.
"This is a wonderful accomplishment for Carol given her many years of service and commitment to the bank," commented Ron Magoon, president & CEO. "Her length of service with us is truly remarkable; she is one of the longest serving employees in the history of the bank."
Clapp joined the bank in 2012 as a senior credit analyst in the commercial lending department. Clapp has over 20 years of experience in banking with over 15 years spent in credit.
Continued Magoon, "Debbie is a tremendous asset to our credit department and her team. Her dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering timely underwriting decisions demonstrates her focus on providing exceptional customer service, and is appreciated by our commercial lenders and her peers."
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank
