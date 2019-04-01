FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on March 21 at the grand opening of its eighth, full-service office located in the Pinardville area of Goffstown.
The new office, located at 585 Mast Road, features two drive-up lanes, a smart ATM, a coffee bar, and a technology bar with digital displays to enable staff to demonstrate the bank’s diverse offering of electronic services to customers.
During his remarks, Franklin Savings Bank Senior Vice President, Chief Finance Officer and Treasurer Brian Bozak commented, “We are honored for the opportunity to bring community banking to the residents and businesses of Goffstown. As the only local bank in town, we look forward to providing our complete line of personal banking, commercial lending and wealth management services to this vibrant and thriving community.”
The ribbon cutting event was attended by several partners closely involved with the project, including Paramount Partners, Sullivan Construction, TF Moran, DeStefano Architects and Upton & Hatfield. In addition, Gerald Little, State of New Hampshire Bank Commissioner; Kristy Merrill, president, New Hampshire Bankers Association; Meg Miller, vice chair, FSB board of directors; and Rebecca Bryant, FSB board member, were in attendance.
FSB appointed Diane Paradis and John Bortolotto to key positions in retail and commercial lending, respectively, to cultivate new relationships in the Goffstown market. Paradis will serve as branch manager for the new office and will be responsible for coaching and supporting sales, service, and operational initiatives for her team.
“Diane brings a vast amount of experience in branch management to her new role with us,” said Joe Thornton, senior vice president, retail banking officer. “She is well-known in the Goffstown area and is held in high-regard by her customers for whom she has cultivated lasting relationships over many years.”
Bortolotto joined Franklin Savings Bank as vice president, commercial loan officer, and brings over 11 years of experience to his position.
“John’s experience, energy and desire to help businesses meet their strategic goals will be instrumental in developing new relationships for us in this new market,” said Jim DuBois, senior vice president, senior loan officer. “We needed an experienced commercial loan officer to help us expand further into the greater Goffstown area; we found the perfect fit with John. We are pleased to have him apart of our expanding commercial lending team.”
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
