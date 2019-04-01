From left, Heather Capraro, vice president, senior relationship manager; Meg Miller, vice chair, board of directors; John Bortolotto, vice president, commercial loan officer; Joe Thornton, senior vice president, retail banking officer; Diane Paradis, branch manager; Gerard Little, State of New Hampshire bank commissioner; Kristy Merrill, president, New Hampshire Bankers Association; and Rebecca Bryant, director, board of directors. (Courtesy photo)