FRANKLIN —Franklin Savings Bank has launched a new fraud monitoring service to enable customers to stay on top of suspicious debit card activity through their mobile device.
If the bank’s fraud detection system notices any suspicious activity occurring on a customer’s debit card, FSB’s Fraud Alerts will send a text message containing details about the suspected transaction to the cardholder.
Ron Magoon, president chief executive officer of the bank, said, “Our fraud alerts enable us to promptly communicate with our cardholders through another communication channel that is easy to use and helps continue our efforts to mitigate fraud as soon as it is suspected to minimize financial loss.”
A customer receiving a fraud alert text message will need to confirm whether the transaction is fraudulent by responding “Yes” or “No” and, if the transaction is confirmed to be fraudulent, another text will be sent to the cardholder containing a number to call to follow up with the bank’s fraud detection center.
Customers with mobile numbers on file with FSB will receive a text message containing the instructions on how to verify their enrollment. Customers who are unsure whether the bank has their mobile number on file can contact the bank at 800-372-4445 or visit an office to confirm their information.
More information on FSB’s new fraud monitoring service is available on the bank’s website, www.fsbnh.bank — click on Resource Center, then select Online Education Center to view a video on Two-Way Text Alerts (located under the Personal section).
The rollout of FSB’s Fraud Alerts comes in the wake of another similar fraud prevention tool the bank launched called CardValet. That mobile app enables users to manage their FSB debit card to proactively monitor their account to protect against fraud, as well as control how, when and where their card is used.
