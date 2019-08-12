FRANKLIN — Mayor Tony Giunta joined Watts Chief Executive Officer Bob Pagano, Munish Nanda, president, Americas and Europe, and hundreds of Watts employees to celebrate longtime service milestones at a picnic. The Franklin site is the company’s largest factory in the world. Employees were treated to a cookout lunch, entered into a raffle for a series of prizes and all took home new Watts tee-shirts.
Giunta addressed the crowd and emphasized the importance of Watts’ 60-year relationship with the town, while Pagano and Nanda thanked the site for its hard work and collective efforts.
For more information about Watts Water Technologies, Inc., visit www.watts.com
