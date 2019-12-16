MEREDITH — Forestview Manor Assisted Living was recognized as deficiency-free by the State of New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services. Forestview Manor is at 153 Parade Road Meredith. For more information, call 603-279-3121.
MEREDITH — Forestview Manor Assisted Living was recognized as deficiency-free by the State of New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services. Forestview Manor is at 153 Parade Road Meredith. For more information, call 603-279-3121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.