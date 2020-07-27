LACONIA — Irwin Ford will soon introduce the new Ford Bronco SUV. The new brand lineup includes a Bronco two-door, the first Bronco four-door model and the Bronco Sport. This is the only domestic brand of SUVs with standard four-wheel drive.
Irwin Ford is currently taking orders for all new Bronco models.
The Ford Bronco came out in 1966. “Like the original, the all-new Bronco family is engineered to take you to epic places, with the capability to deliver confidence on any type of terrain,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer.
The Bronco brand and its all-new Bronco two-door, four-door and Sport models are classified as a superior off-road vehicle, All three of the new vehicles offer the brand’s three Built Wild principles durability testing, capability, and innovative design.
“With winter less than six months away, the new Bronco Family of all-terrain 4x4 vehicles are built for whatever New England winters have to offer," said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. To preorder a new Bronco, stop by or call Irwin Ford.
