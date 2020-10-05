TILTON — Becky Guyer’s husband was skeptical about her plan for her new business. She and a friend had sewn a bunch of Halloween costumes that they intended to rent out. He didn’t think people would be willing to pay to borrow a costume for a day, so she took out a front-page advertisement enticing people to come to their home to see their offerings.
“He came home from work at four o’clock that night and he couldn’t get in the driveway,” Guyer said. She had customers in bedrooms, bathrooms and closets trying the costumes on.
“We rented them all,” she remembered.
That was the beginning of BG Costumes, a seasonal rental-turned-retail operation that has been the Lakes Region’s Halloween closet for decades.
“This is year 40. Four-Oh!” Guyer said.
And it will be the final year. Guyer will be opening her doors – not at the Belknap Mall, as in recent years, but at Suite 208 in the Tanger Outlet – for four days this weekend. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, and, “come 7 p.m. on Monday night, BG Costumes will be no longer,” Guyer said.
It’s a bittersweet time for Guyer, who has grown her business into something that is more than an investment-profit enterprise. Her store has become a highlight of October for local people who consider Halloween to be the most fun of the holidays.
“People get excited, people would come in and peek in through the curtains when we were setting up,” Guyer recalled. In Guyer, fans of Halloween found a kindred spirit.
Christmas often becomes about the gifts, Thanksgiving is about the food, but Halloween doesn’t carry as much expectation, Guyer said. In fact, it’s just the opposite, she said.
“Especially now, as there is more pressure on everyday life, Halloween is the one day that you can escape. Dress up, go to a party, escape from the everyday crap.”
For the past four decades, Guyer has sought to provide the disguise that allows people to make that escape. Her first year in business, she and her friend rented out a total of 24 costumes. By year three, her rental stock was up to 1,500 – and she was beginning to offer retail products.
“I was obsessed," she said. "It was a lot of fun.”
Her passion for Halloween has carried her business through a changing business landscape. When she started, she was the only place to get what she offered. Then, as retail products began to increase in quality and affordability, other retailers such as drugstores and department stores started to carry seasonal costumes. In recent years, online competitors have emerged. Through it all, Guyer has held her own, she said, which might be due to a sense of tradition among her clientele.
“I love seeing the kids that are now adults that I met when their parents brought them in,” Guyer said. “That’s a thrill. That’s when you know you’ve been around a long time.”
Guyer said she was already on the fence this year about whether or not she should open for one more year, with the coronavirus casting doubt over many seasonal activities. She was dealt a setback when a national Halloween retailer appeared in the Belknap Mall storefront where she’s been for many years. When she heard from Tanger that she could set up in a storefront at the outlet mall, she decided to have one last Halloween weekend, which would give her a chance to both clear out her inventory at discount rates as well as connect one more time with her customers.
If someone comes into her shop without a clear idea of what they want to dress up as, she said there’s a series of questions she asks.
“Do you want to be funny or scary? Sexy? Do you want people to know who you are or hide under a mask?” Whatever the answer to those questions, she said that the best costumes come down to attention to detail, and the reveler’s commitment to concept. “Don’t skimp on the accessories and the makeup – and be that character. Anybody can put on a costume,” she said.
Guyer said that, as much as she loves Halloween, it was clear to her that it was time to move on.
“I’ve always listened to the universe. The writing’s on the wall, it’s time to retire,” she said. Yet, she didn’t want to simply pack up without a chance to say good-bye to her loyal customers.
“There’s just been so much support. I just want to say thank-you,” she said.
