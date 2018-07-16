GILFORD — Rick Hassler first heard of the technology behind his family’s company, Nature’s Frequencies, because his son, RJ, was invited to a scientific conference several years ago. RJ was too young to travel alone, so his father accompanied him.
“One of my sons is a semi-genius," Hassler said. "He wanted to go to a conference in France, I wouldn’t let him go alone. I went with him to the conference and said ‘Wow, this is phenomenal.’”
From that conference, Rick and RJ came away with the idea to use nanotechnology to create holograms that could be programmed to emit waves of certain frequencies.
The Hasslers, who also own and operated the now-closed Surfcoaster property at Weirs Beach, have been in business for several years. Their first products, which can reduce pain and migraine symptoms without the use of drugs, were a hit with medical providers. Their latest product takes aim at the billions of dollars of food that are lost to spoilage each year.
The “Food Freshness Card,” which has been in development for about five years, promises to extend the shelf life of perishable foods by 30 to 40 percent, Hassler said.
The food industry has taken notice. The card has been collecting honors lately, including “Top Green Provider 2018” from Food Logistics, and the “Innovation Award for Best New Safety Solution” at the 2018 United Fresh Show, held earlier this month.
Nature’s Frequencies’ patented technology, Hassler explained, uses microscopic crystals embedded into the holographic cards to replicate the frequency of the Earth, so that fruits and vegetables behave as if they’re still growing. The cards also emit the frequencies of minerals and essential oils that are known to inhibit mold and fungi. As a result, food that is near one of the cards won’t spoil nearly as quickly as it normally would, Hassler said.
“We can replicate those frequencies and inhibit mold and fungus,” Hassler said.
The cards are manufactured in a facility in Brockton, Massachusetts, and take about 24 hours to produce. So far, Nature’s Frequencies has been focused on the industrial food market, but hopes to one day have a card in every refrigerator. Hassler said that the product will soon be marketed to households.
“You’ll see the food card on TV in a few months,” said Hassler.
For more information, visit foodfreshnesscard.com. Hassler, a Gilford resident, said he is offering a buy one-get one discount for locals who enter the code “ldsbogo” when they check out on the website.
Hassler said the product is often greeted with disbelief – which is why the website features side-by-side, time-lapse videos of foods with and without the benefit of the freshness card.
“What we do is not anything conventional,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’ve taken (Nikolai) Tesla technology to another level. This is quantum physics, this isn’t normal. People won’t get it, we’re used to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.