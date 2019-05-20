LACONIA — Police officers, firefighters and EMTs can receive an additional $500 in bonus cash from Irwin Hyundai toward the purchase or lease of any eligible, new Hyundai vehicle for sale.
To qualify, customers must be active first responders at the time of purchase. Eligible first responders are active police officers, sheriffs or sheriff's deputies, correctional officers, state troopers and federal law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMT and paramedics and 911 dispatchers.
First responders can learn more about the Hyundai First Responders Appreciation Program or schedule a test-drive by stopping by Irwin Hyundai.
