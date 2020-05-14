LACONIA — Irwin Hyundai is offering all police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses $500 bonus cash toward the purchase or lease of any new vehicle.
To qualify, customers must be active first responders at the time of purchase. Eligible customers include active police officers, sheriffs and sheriff's deputies, correctional officers, state troopers and federal law enforcement officers, paid or volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, 911 dispatchers, and doctors and nurses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.