LACONIA — Dr. Dave Ferruolo of HealthFirst Family Care Center recently attained his doctorate degree from Plymouth State University.
Dr. Dave is a licensed clinical social worker and master licensed drug and alcohol counselor, treating patients with mental illness, behavioral issues, and substance use disorders. He is an integral member of the HFFCC multi-discipline clinical team, working side-by-side with mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists, medical doctors, nutritionists, and nurse practitioners for better overall patient outcomes.
As well as being involved with several nonprofit boards and community groups, this year Dr. Dave is working with the University of New Hampshire as part of a federally funded program integrating multiple clinical disciplines into the primary care setting, by supervising and mentoring behavioral health occupational therapists, clinical social workers, and counseling interns at HFFCC in Laconia.
HFFCC is a Federally Qualified Health Center which provides primary medical care and behavioral health services to anyone in the Lakes Region and Twin Rivers regions of Central New Hampshire.
To learn more about Dr. Dave, or to register as a new patient, call HealthFirst Franklin at 603-934-1464 or HealthFirst Laconia at 603-366-1070, or visit www.healthfirstfamily.org.
