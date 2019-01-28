CONCORD — The Concord Group Insurance Companies announced that Kevin Ferreri has joined the company in the role of vice-president of Marketing and Sales.
Ferreri has 29 years of experience in the insurance industry, working with independent agents throughout the country. He has held leadership roles within financial/market analysis, business analysis, underwriting, involuntary market management, regional agency sales and operations management and business development.
Ferreri grew up in western New York, graduated from Boston College with a bachelor of science degree in Accounting/Finance, and earned a master of business administration degree in Finance from Clarkson University.
Daniel McCabe, senior vice-president and chief operating officer at Concord Group, said “His extensive financial, operational and leadership background with a Fortune 20 company will be a strong addition to our executive team. Kevin will greatly assist us in our commitment to the independent agent network and in our recent affiliation with Auto-Owners Insurance.”
