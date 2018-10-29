PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host the Fall Opportunity Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 7, noon-3 p.m. in the Hartman Union Building Courtroom on campus.
Employers looking to add bright students to their team in full-time, part-time, seasonal or internship positions are invited to the event. Students will have their resumes ready.
The booth fee for organizations is $100. To register, visit plymouthstate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_56b35u8od2aDMHz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.