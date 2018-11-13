GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Enlighten Nutrition & Wellness at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 5-7 p.m.
Enlighten Nutrition & Wellness provides an array of services, including corporate training workshops, wellness retreats, health coaching, individual and group nutrition consultations, telemedicine, and speaking engagements. With a passion to inspire sustainable healthy living practices to improve health and transform lives, Enlighten provides educational opportunities about incorporating nutrition, physical movement, stress reduction, rest, and social support systems into a healthy lifestyle.
This Thursday, meet Denise Poudrier Normandin, MA, RD, LD, founder and chief executive officer of Enlighten Nutrition & Wellness. She is a nationally recognized, registered and licensed dietitian, nutrition and health educator, consultant and coach with over 20 years experience.
Enlighten wellness retreats engage participants in unique opportunities on a serene, 1,600-acre working farm that raises grass-fed bison and elk. Experience farm-to-table cooking and wellness practices.
The evening's grand prize is a $100 gift certificate to use toward an upcoming wellness retreat.
"Enlighten was created to provide practical guidance to a healthier lifestyle to reduce your chances of developing a chronic illness and attaining a more fulfilling life. The knowledge and experience attained through Enlighten will allow you to make better choices to better health," said Nick Vailas, Enlighten advisory board member.
Patrick's 'Connect' features a different business each week with a pop-up display featuring their products and services, giving participants a chance to meet the staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area.
The evening will include complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Enlighten Nutrition & Wellness, visit www.enlightenlivewell.com.
