LACONIA — Engraving, Awards & Gifts recently exhibited its product lines at the National Association of Homebuilders' 75th Annual International Builders Show, held from Feb. 19-21 in Las Vegas. Engraving, Awards & Gifts, a member of the Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association and the New Hampshire Homebuilders Association, attended the show for the first time.
The company booth showcased the company’s personalization skills on construction-themed products, as well as the company’s gold shovels, chrome shovels and ceremonial ribbon cutting scissors. One of the company’s notable projects includes a recent stadium groundbreaking for the Las Vegas Raiders. Engraving, Awards & Gifts was represented by Owner and President Bob Powers, Sales Manager Nathan Thorsell and Sales Associate Cheryl Hemcher-Neal.
For more information, visit www.EngravingAwardsGifts.com.
