WOLFEBORO — Neighbors and visitors alike will find a new, colorful shop in East Alton's historic Gilman's Corner neighborhood. Rhona Jones— a resident and enthusiastic collector of vintage, antique and artsy home decor and ready-to-wear bridal gowns— opened the doors of the Brick House Emporium earlier this month. The shop's shelves, tables and nooks and crannies are stocked with items not to be found in retail stores, sure to give personality to a cottage, home or garden.
The Brick House Emporium is in the barn behind the two-story colonial brick house that faces the corner of Drew Hill and Gilman's Corner roads. “The brick house itself was built in 1820, with the wood cape portion dating to about 1765, and the barn out back just presented the perfect opportunity to indulge my love of collecting interesting and beautiful things by inviting in the neighbors,” said Jones. She has lived in the brick house for seven years, formerly residing in North Berwick, Maine. “It's just going to be a seasonal business for me, from May through October.” The charm of the old brick and granite home, along with its gardens and outbuildings, draws visitors into the shop. The Brick House Emporium is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 355 Drew Hill Road in East Alton. To arrange a different time to visit, call 603-875-7807. For a peek inside the shop, visit www.BrickHouseEmporium.com.
