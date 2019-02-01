CENTER HARBOR — Ellen Mulligan is once again is the top producer for the Center Harbor Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office with over $30 million in closed sales for 2018.
Mulligan has also been named one of the top 1,000 agents for all of NRT for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, and expected in the fourth quarter as well. There are over 50,000 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage agents across the country.
Mulligan’s attention to detail and excellent communication with her clients keeps her among the top agents in the Lakes Region and across the country.
For more information about Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
