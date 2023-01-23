Electric vehicles are gaining in popularity — and for a good reason. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but they also have tax benefits. In fact, there is an electric vehicle credit available if you purchase a qualifying electric vehicle in 2022.

There’s a good reason to pay attention to changes this year. In fact, the Inflation Reduction Act passed last August changed the existing credit and even added a new credit. (Note: Most of these changes and the new credit will apply for electric vehicles bought after 2022.)

