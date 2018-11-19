MEREDITH — Edward Jones will host a holiday open house from noon-4 p.m. on Dec. 2, at 14 Main St. The event is open to the public.
"We are happy to be part of the Meredith community and would like to express our appreciation for the confidence and support we receive year-round," said Jacki Taylor, local financial advisor for Edward Jones.
Light refreshments will be served. In addition, Taylor is offering the office as a drop-off location for the local Toys for Tots drive. Visitors to the open house may bringing toys for the drive.
For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com.
