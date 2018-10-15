GILFORD — Nick Trudel, a local financial advisor for the financial services firm Edward Jones, invites the public to attend an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 1934 Lakeshore Road, Suite 104 in Gilford.
"We are happy to be part of the Lakes Region community and would like to express our appreciation for the confidence and support we receive year-round," Trudel said.
Appetizers will be served.
Nick Trudel may be reached at 603-293-0055.
Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website www.careers.edwardjones.com.
