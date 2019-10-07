MEREDITH — Jacqueline Taylor of the financial services firm Edward Jones opened a new office at 3 Mill St. on Sept. 30.
Taylor, who has been a financial advisor since 2011, said, "We're thrilled about our new location, and we are eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals."
To reach Taylor, call 603-279-3161. For more information about Edward Jones, visit edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
