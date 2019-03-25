CONCORD — Local Dunkin’ business owners in New Hampshire are now accepting applications for the 24th annual New Hampshire Scholarship Program, and will award $30,000 in college scholarships to 12 New Hampshire high school seniors this spring.
"On behalf of New Hampshire’s Dunkin' franchisees, it gives us great pleasure to reward local high school seniors for their hard work and dedication with our annual scholarship program," said Adam Quinn, Dunkin' franchisee in New Hampshire. "We look forward to helping them reach their goals by pursuing a higher education."
Applications are open now and the deadline to apply is April 12 at 5 p.m. In 2019, 12 scholarships, each in the amount of $2,500, will be awarded to qualified students throughout New Hampshire. Current Dunkin' Donuts employees are encouraged to apply to the Dunkin’ New Hampshire Scholarship Program. The scholarship program is open to any qualified high school senior who is a current resident of New Hampshire and enrolling full-time at a post-secondary institution, including four-year, two-year or community technical college with a focus on business or food service-related fields, such as hospitality, culinary arts or nutrition. The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will review scholarship applications and determine the award recipients. Applicants will also be considered for other scholarships administered by the Foundation.
“We are pleased to partner with Dunkin’ franchisees to provide scholarships for New Hampshire students,” said Judy Burrows, director of student aid at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. “The cost of education today means that scholarship support is really important for families to afford college. We admire the long commitment of Dunkin' to providing these scholarships – over 24 years.”
Scholarship recipients will be notified by the end of April. Dunkin’ will host an event to honor recipients and their families in June. For more information and to apply, visit www.nhcf.org/scholarships. Call the Student Aid Office at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation at 800-464-6641 with questions.
