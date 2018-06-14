MEREDITH — Doug Canney has joined the sales team in the Meredith office of Peabody & Smith Realty.
Canney has owned a successful automotive business for more than 30 years and, for the past 12 years, he also worked in real estate in the town of Plaistow. After selling his own business, Canney and his wife decided to relocate to the Lakes Region, which he now calls home.
For Canney, real estate was a natural path. “My wife and I have owned many homes over the years in New Hampshire and we are very familiar with the consumer side of finding a special piece of land, siting a home and overseeing the building process,” he said. “I am also familiar with what it is like moving to a new community, as we now call the Lakes Region home.”
He said, “I have always enjoyed helping people, whether it was getting their car running again after a breakdown or developing a relationship with my customers that lasted for years — sometimes longer than the life of the car we were repairing. My customers were the most important part of my business, and real estate is not different from the automotive industry in that sense.”
Andy Smith, broker/owner of Peabody & Smith Realty, said, “Our ability to help clients and customers in the Lakes Region is even stronger now with the addition of Doug to the Meredith office. For our clients and customers, a full-time agent is a real resource for them to achieve their dreams and desires, whether it is a new house for them to move to in Meredith, a multi-family to purchase as an investment in Laconia or a special piece of land to build on in New Hampton, Doug and our team of agents are ready to help.”
In his spare time, Canney enjoys driving his Spyder motorcycle, snowmobiling in the winter and spending time with his wife and their rescue dog Nitro.
Peabody & Smith Realty is celebrating 25 years in business, with offices in Meredith, Holderness, Plymouth, Franconia, Littleton and Bretton Woods. To learn more, see www.peabodysmith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.