Denoncourt, Waldron, and Sullivan, PA support Belknap EDC with Purchase of NH Tax Credits
LACONIA — Denoncourt, Waldron, and Sullivan, PA, an accounting firm, recently supported the Belknap Economic Development Council by purchasing New Hampshire tax credits, awarded to the Belknap EDC to support economic development initiatives in the county. Sean Sullivan, a partner in the firm, commented, "We are proud to support Belknap EDC with this donation and support their important work in the region."
When accepting the donation, Justin Slattery, Belknap EDC executive eirector, said, "Denoncourt, Waldron, and Sullivan, PA, is a committed community partner and we greatly appreciate their continued generous support of Belknap EDC which is highlighted by this more recent donation."
Belknap EDC focuses its resources on workforce development programming, developing strategies to retain and attract young talent to the region, supporting entrepreneurs, and development opportunities in Belknap County, including the redevelopment of the Colonial Theater. For more information, visit belknapedc.org.
For more information about the New Hampshire Tax Credit program, visit nhcdfa.org.
