CONCORD — The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to Concord Hospital to help address oral health access issues.
The gift helps Concord Hospital Family Health Center Dental Clinic purchase dental and denture supplies for teens and adults that are low-income, uninsured or Medicaid insured but without the option of receiving dental care in a private practice.
