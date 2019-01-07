MANCHESTER — Debra Davis Thum has joined Bank of New Hampshire's team of commercial banking professionals as vice-president-commercial loan officer.
“We are pleased to have Debra join the commercial banking division at Bank of New Hampshire,” said Christopher Logan, executive vice-president-chief administrative officer. “Debra’s background and expertise will be beneficial to the bank as we continue to expand in the greater Manchester market.”
Thum will assist customers with lending, growing their business and streamlining their finances. She has more than 34 years of experience in the financial services industry, including commercial lending, commercial construction financing, portfolio management and new business development.
Thum also is active in the community and serves as treasurer and finance and pension committee chair of Moore Center Services, as commercial lending committee chair of the NH Bankers Association, and as a member of the Finance Council for Christ the King Parish in Concord. She is a 2005 graduate of Leadership Greater Manchester.
Thum will be working out of the bank’s Manchester office, located at 705 Hooksett Road. Contact her at 603-528-8156 or thum@banknh.com.
