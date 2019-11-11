FRANKILN — Daisy Blaisdell is the 2019 Woman of Achievement, honored by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s organization.
Margaret L. "Daisy" Blaisdell was raised in Illinois and Wisconsin. She moved east after graduating from DePauw University in Indiana in 1970 with a bachelor of arts in elementary education. She taught special education in Massachusetts and New York before moving to New Hampshire to raise her family, where she was able to stay at home with two young daughters.
Blaisdell served on the board of directors at The Children’s Place in Concord, the Town of Salisbury Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, Rescue Squad, and the Salisbury Elementary School PTO. From 1985-1996, she served as building inspector for Salisbury, and became BOCA-certified, a governing board member of the New Hampshire Building Officials’ Association, and chair of the Training and Education Committee.
Once her youngest daughter started school, Blaisdell pursued an associate of science degree in architectural engineering technology from New Hampshire Technical Institute in 1989. She worked for 13 years with The H.L. Turner Group in Concord as a project manager.
Blaisdell returned to teaching special education in 2003 at the Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook. She worked as both a para-educator and special educator, and received her Field-based Post-Baccalaureate Teacher Certification in General Special Education from Granite State College in 2008. In 2010, Blaisdell retired to care for her infant grandson.
Blaisdell volunteers at the Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, where she serves on the board of directors.
