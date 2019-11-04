MANCHESTER — Laconia Daily Sun publisher Adam Hirshan was honored by New Hampshire Business Review as one of the state's most influential media leaders in the inaugural New Hampshire 200 list. The list is the product of a yearlong research initiative by the editors of New Hampshire Business Review, resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders. Members of the New Hampshire 200 list were celebrated during a reception on Oct. 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.
"It's nice to be recognized for bringing the free daily newspaper model to New Hampshire 30 years ago, but it's nicer to belong to a business community where civic responsibility, charity and entrepreneurship bring friends and colleagues together in a virtuous circle of continuous improvement as we strive to make the Granite State a place where all of us can live free and thrive," Hirshan said.
Hirshan holds a bachelor of arts from Tufts University in Medford, Mass., and started his career in 1979 as a reporter for the Carroll County Independent, later working for Voice of America as a radio broadcaster, writer, producer, and editor. In 1989, he co-founded the free daily newspaper The Conway Daily Sun, serving as editor for 10 years. After launching additional free daily papers in Berlin, Laconia, and Portland, Maine, Hirshan moved to Laconia in 2014 and assumed the role of publisher for The Laconia Daily Sun.
"If there's one lesson the Daily Sun newspapers can offer, it's don't give up on good journalism. As more people become sickened by an endless diet of opinionated posts and blogs, balanced and fair local news reporting will reemerge as the best hope for restoring healthy civic discourse," Hirshan added.
“Based on our extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews and months of research, we developed a highly selective biographical guide of the 200 people who really run New Hampshire,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of New Hampshire Business Review.
For more information, visit www.nhbr.com/events-awards/nh200.
