LACONIA — Lakes Region Cupcakes, which started six years ago in downtown Tilton, is now in business on Union Avenue in Laconia.
Mel Hanks, a self-taught baker who began making cakes out of her home about 12 years ago, bought the cupcake business from its founders, Shelli Shumway and Stephanie McKim, in 2016. At the end of last year, she decided to close the shop's original location and try her luck somewhere else.
So far, it's been a good move. Since opening last week, she said business has been "crazy."
"This new location has brought me a lot more business. I've been crazy busy and I didn't expect to be that busy," Hanks said. She held a grand opening last weekend, when she sold out of her supply of freshly-baked cupcakes.
Hanks, who is helped in the business by her daughter, Katrina, said she can host birthday and baby shower parties at the Union Avenue shop, and added that all cakes and cupcakes are made fresh on-site.
"We're really glad to be in this area, we hope to be profitable," said Hanks.
Lakes Region Cupcakes is open Wednesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.