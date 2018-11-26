CONCORD — Cricket Wireless is encouraging residents in New Hampshire to find Cricket on Facebook this month and help families and kids in need through New Hampshire’s local Salvation Army.
From now through Dec. 9, Cricket Wireless will donate $1 to The Salvation Army for every “Like” the company receives on a local participating Cricket authorized retail store Facebook page, up to a total donation of $50,000. All proceeds will be used to purchase toys for Salvation Army centers across the country.
"We applaud The Salvation Army for all of the extraordinary work they do in the communities they serve, and we are honored to support their efforts this holiday season," said Timothy Whelan, local sales director for Cricket Wireless. "We’ve opened a number of Cricket Wireless location in New Hampshire this year. This campaign is our small way of giving back to the local community that welcomed us with open arms."
Cricket Wireless has a unique Facebook page for each of its New Hampshire retail locations. Residents can find their local participating store and search for that location on Facebook to participate in this campaign.
