CONCORD — Concord Hospital’s Diabetes Prevention Program has received full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This accomplishment is the result of work from the hospital’s diabetes, nutrition, and center for health promotion teams to meet the requirements of the CDC. The focus of the program is teaching and coaching participants in lifestyle changes, leading to weight loss and increased physical activity. Full recognition is a validation of the program’s ability to meet national standards, engage and retain participants in healthy lifestyle choices, and achieve outcomes to help individuals at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
In order to achieve full recognition from the CDC, diabetes prevention program providers must have participants reach at least a five percent weight loss, which must be maintained over the course of the year-long program. In 2018, Concord Hospital’s program participants exceeded this weight loss goal.
“It is programs like yours that are turning the tide in the fight against the epidemic of type 2 diabetes,” said Ann Albright, PhD, RDN, director of the division of diabetes translation, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, CDC.
Participants in the Diabetes Prevention Program must have a qualifying blood test and a BMI of 25 or higher. Participants must attend a minimum of nine classes in the core program, and at least three classes in the post-core program.
Concord Hospital’s next year-long Diabetes Prevention Program begins May 8 at noon. and May 9 at 5:30 p.m. To register, call Concord Hospital Center for Health Promotion at 603-230-7300.
