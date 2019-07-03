CONCORD — Concord Hospital has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Concord Hospital earned the award by meeting quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients during a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health and schedule a follow-up visit.
“Concord Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke initiative,” said Christina Swanberry, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, SCRN, Concord Hospital stroke program manager. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Concord Hospital additionally received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“We are pleased to recognize Concord Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
