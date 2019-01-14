CONCORD — Concord Hospital has achieved certification to the new ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, reflecting the organization’s long-term commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Concord Hospital has been ISO 9001 certified since September 2015.
The certification is valid for three years and is provided by DNV GL – Business Assurance.
“We are extremely proud of our commitment to quality,” said Robert P. Steigmeyer, Concord Hospital president and chief executive officer. “Our ISO certification helps us continually move forward and, equally important, allows us to publicly communicate our dedication to excellence. It’s a symbol that everyone – our employees, our partners, our patients – recognizes and values.”
All organizations currently certified to the previous version of ISO 9001 are required to transition to the new version or risk losing their certification.
“We are encouraging people to move quickly because the deadline is fast approaching and there are finite resources for conducting certification audits,” says Gary Davis, president for DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc. “If you are being certified for the first time, the process will automatically employ the new 2015 version of the standard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.