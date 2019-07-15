CONCORD — Concord Hospital has been verified as one of only three Level II Trauma Centers in New Hampshire.
The verification by the American College of Surgeons recognizes that Concord Hospital can offer immediate, around-the-clock, emergency treatment for trauma patients.
“ACS verification confirms Concord Hospital has the EMS support and in-house resources such as 24/7 MRI, interventional radiology, anesthesia and a dedicated trauma surgery team to take immediate care of critically injured patients,” said Dr. David Green, Concord Hospital's chief medical officer.
Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Robert P. Steigmeyer said the verification confirms that patients can receive excellent trauma care, close to home.
“Thanks to the leadership of Trauma Program Manager Katie Hartford and Trauma Medical Director, Dr. Rick Murphy, the American College of Surgeons verification is one more important milestone that ensures patients can stay at Concord Hospital for excellent trauma care and not be transferred elsewhere,” he said.
In April, a survey team from ACS visited Concord Hospital to review the Trauma Program as part of the hospital’s goal of being verified as a Level II Trauma Center. Based on the review, the ACS concluded that the treatment, facilities, preparedness, trauma prevention education, staff training, documentation and around-the-clock trauma staffing met the Level II requirements.
Emergency Department providers are on duty 24 hours a day at many hospitals, but as a Level II Trauma Center, Concord Hospital’s Trauma Program also includes neurosurgeons, interventional radiologists, orthopaedic traumatologists, trauma and acute care surgeons and advanced practitioners on duty or available around the clock.
Concord Hospital’s Trauma Program treats approximately 3,000 patients a year who live in the 28 communities in the hospital’s primary service area or are transferred from other hospitals throughout central and northern New Hampshire.
