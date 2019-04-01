PLYMOUTH — Comfort Keepers Franchising, Inc., the franchisor of Comfort Keepers in-home care, recently recognized Martha Swats, owner of the Plymouth Comfort Keepers office, with the Quest for Excellence Award. The award recognizes Comfort Keepers franchisees who are the top sales performers with revenue growth or who deliver the greatest percentage year-over-year revenue growth within a category.
Swats is being recognized and honored for delivering a stellar business performance in 2018. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She has owned the Plymouth Comfort Keepers franchise for seven years.
“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have Martha in Plymouth providing quality services to seniors and other adults in need while helping them maintain joy, family and connection in their lives,” said Carl McManus, chief executive officer, Comfort Keepers, North America. “Her hard work, tenacity, and commitment to her clients truly deserves to be recognized and applauded.”
Swats believes her success can be traced back to her employees and the mission of Comfort Keepers. Caregivers are dedicated to helping their clients.
“I am honored to receive this award,” Swats said. “I take pride in the type of service I provide to my clients, knowing that what I do helps them live better lives. It feels great to be recognized for doing work that I find meaningful.”
For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.