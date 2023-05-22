Chamber networking

Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber, and Matt Corson, of Comcast Business, at a recent chamber networking event at the Xfinity Store in Gilford. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Recently, Comcast hosted a “Business Before Hours” event with the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce at the Xfinity store for area small businesses to learn more about Comcast Business Mobile and the impact mobile connectivity can have on their work.

“With the busy summer season underway, and our members on the go more than ever, it’s a great time to consider a reliable mobile service like Comcast Business Mobile that can also save our members money,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber.

