GILFORD — Recently, Comcast hosted a “Business Before Hours” event with the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce at the Xfinity store for area small businesses to learn more about Comcast Business Mobile and the impact mobile connectivity can have on their work.
“With the busy summer season underway, and our members on the go more than ever, it’s a great time to consider a reliable mobile service like Comcast Business Mobile that can also save our members money,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber.
Mobile devices have grown crucial in the small business landscape, but selecting a plan and provider for business mobile differs from picking a plan for a personal phone. Business owners in the market should consider these essential factors when looking for a business mobile partner:
Network reliability: When selecting a provider, businesses will want access to a reliable nationwide 5G network, and access to millions of WiFi hotspots across the country.
Comprehensive support: Small business owners should look for a mobile provider that offers complete support to help them manage their mobile devices. The provider should offer 24/7 technical support, and comprehensive account management.
Flexibility: A good mobile provider offers flexibility in plans, allowing customization based on business requirements. Look for providers that can scale and flex with the business, offering the ability to toggle, mix, and match between unlimited or by-the-gig data options. Importantly, find providers that give more savings as a business grows, with discounts that increase as lines are added.
Compatibility and availability of devices: A mobile provider should offer the device you need. Look for providers offering deals on the newest devices and options to bring a device.
Affordability: Cost is always a factor when choosing a business mobile provider. Sometimes, small businesses need to balance affordability with quality and features, but Comcast Business customers can save on mobile with the same provider as their business internet.
Multi-solution provider: It’s important that business mobile fits seamlessly into a small business’ overall connectivity strategy. By selecting a provider that not only offers business mobile but also internet, WiFi, and security services, small business owners can easily set up and install services to help enable growth and save money. Most importantly, they can spend less time managing multiple vendors and more time tending to their business.
