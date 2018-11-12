MEREDITH — Clover Creative Group, a Meredith-based web design, SEO, and digital marketing agency, has recently completed the development of a custom website for The Fitness Edge Health Club, www.thefitnessedgenh.com.
The Fitness Edge offers an all-in-one approach to wellness by providing clients with a variety of classes, such as yoga, indoor cycling, and Zumba, as well as personal training, fitness equipment and free weights. Their website is an integral component of their business, and Clover Creative Group was tasked with creating a platform to allow their customers to easily find and choose the services they need.
Clover Creative Group serves clients across North America, with an office at 169 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite 18B. For more information, call 603-677-7032 or visit www.clovercreativegroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.