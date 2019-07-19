MEREDITH — Chris Adams of RE/MAX Bayside has been named one of the top 30 agents in New England for May by RE/MAX International.
Adams has lived and worked in the Lakes Region for over 24 years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2016. He has extensive experience as a real estate investor. Adams said, “Integrity, respect, service and teamwork are my core values and I and extremely excited to have received this recognition.”
“Chris has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Rob Wichland, owner and broker.
In addition to working in the real estate industry, Adams actively supports the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region and is a member of the mayor of Laconia’s Human Relations Committee.
For more information about RE/MAX, visit www.remax.com.
