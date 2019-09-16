MEREDITH — Chippers was named one of the 2019 Best Companies to Work For in New Hampshire by 'Business New Hampshire' magazine. The magazine has recognized businesses that go out of their way to create employee-friendly workplaces. This was Chippers' first entry, placing 22nd. Their story will be featured in the magazine's September issue. Earlier this year, Chippers was also named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Vermont.
The New Hampshire competition attracted applicants statewide. Winners were selected based on the results of an employee engagement survey and an extensive employer survey, detailing benefits and workplace practices. A total of 22 New Hampshire companies earned the award.
Mundy Wilson Piper, president and chief executive officer, said, “We are humbled and honored to be recognized in this way. We have a wonderful team of folks who take pride in their work and being part of the Chippers’ story. I couldn’t be more proud of this company we have created together.”
Chippers has offices in Enfield, Meredith, and Woodstock, Vermont. Chippers employs over 90 people in their three locations.
