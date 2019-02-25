LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is quite a show – Christmas decorations, cheering phone bank volunteers, and friendly hosts urging those following the weeklong tradition to bid high and bid often. During a mid-day event on Monday, the proceeds of the 37th Annual Children’s Auction were distributed in a ceremony that was bereft of all of that production value, but which represented the core of what the Lakes Region’s biggest fundraiser is about.
“This is an exciting day for all of us,” Jaimie Sousa told the crowd at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse in Laconia. Sitting before her were people from the local organizations that serve the needs of children, those for whom the auction exists to support. “You are the feet on the ground every day,” Sousa said.
The Children’s Auction raised a record-setting $580,000 this year and, after Monday’s event, has distributed $493,800. Sousa said that after some administrative costs and funds reserved for emergencies, the Children’s Auction board will still have about $50,000, and the board will be reviewing applications to see if there is additional need.
“We had 62 grantees this year,” Sousa said. “Ten more than last year.”
The auction received some applications from organizations that had never applied before. The theme for new applicants seemed to be sports-related, Sousa said. Lakes Region Youth Hockey, Lakes Region Tennis Association and The First Tee of New Hampshire were among the list of new grant recipients.
Chris Sargent, executive director for The First Tee of New Hampshire, an organization that introduces the game of golf to children who might not otherwise experience it, and uses the sport to teach values and healthy habits. Sargent said the organization operates statewide and is opening an office in Laconia this year. First Tee is working with the Boys and Girls Club to bring their members out onto the Laconia Country Club links for four days this summer.
The $3,000 grant from the Children’s Auction will jump start that effort, Sargent said, by paying for training for a coach, equipment and signs.
“It was a huge surprise and a huge boost, we did not expect it,” Sargent said, calling the grant a “springboard into the Lakes Region.”
Sousa, the auction chairwoman, said the Children’s Auction is eager to partner with other new organizations. “We’re trying to expand, get to know the organizations in our communities that are helping kids.”
